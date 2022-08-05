APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

APA Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $32.62. 223,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.90. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

Insider Activity

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 46,380.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

