APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 46,380.00% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

APA Stock Up 5.2 %

APA traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. 335,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,939. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.90. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Insider Activity at APA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in APA by 94.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

