Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

