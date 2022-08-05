Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

