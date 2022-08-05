AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. AppHarvest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,942. The stock has a market cap of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

