Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,123. Appian has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Get Appian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Appian

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000,034 shares in the company, valued at $312,831,519.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 417,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,261 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Appian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.