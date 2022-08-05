Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 29,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

