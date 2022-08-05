Apron Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,821.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $352,312.26 and approximately $105,821.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

