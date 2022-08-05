Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $12,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Trading Down 9.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Shares of APTV opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

