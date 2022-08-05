Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 121.30% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $379.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.24. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arbutus Biopharma

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

