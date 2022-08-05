ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 76.93%.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

