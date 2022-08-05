ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,199. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 994,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

