Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.13 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

