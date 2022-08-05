ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to €31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.50 ($31.44) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.42) to €46.10 ($47.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

