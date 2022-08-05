Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ACA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. 4,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.
In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
