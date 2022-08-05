Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. 4,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

