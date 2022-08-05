Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

RCUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 8,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

