Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
ARQT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.