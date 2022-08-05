Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

