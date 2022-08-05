Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

