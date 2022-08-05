Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $165.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10.

