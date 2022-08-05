Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

