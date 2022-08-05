Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

