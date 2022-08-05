Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %
AMGN stock opened at $246.98 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.75.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
