Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,062. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.