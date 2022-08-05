ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 276.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

