Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.85. 2,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,726. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

