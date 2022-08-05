Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.43 EPS.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.77. 760,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

