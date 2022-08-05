Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

ARWR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.37.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

