Artilium (LON:ARTA) Trading Down 99%

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 99% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.28). Approximately 68,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 170,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($27.94).

Artilium Trading Down 99.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.80.

About Artilium

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

