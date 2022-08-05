Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Arvinas Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 21,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $103.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after buying an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
