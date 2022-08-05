Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Arvinas Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 21,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $103.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after buying an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arvinas

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

