Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.98. 15,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $4,811,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $28,894,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.