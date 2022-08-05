Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,638. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91.

