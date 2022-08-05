Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

Ashford Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

