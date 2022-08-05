Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.75 million. Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

NYSE ASH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.96. 5,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,619. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.75.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

