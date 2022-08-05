Aspex Management HK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 733,592 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 3.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $99,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

