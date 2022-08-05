AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
AssetMark Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.
