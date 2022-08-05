AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

