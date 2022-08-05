Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AGO traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 13,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,624. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

