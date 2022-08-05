AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at

set a £120 ($147.04) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($120.08) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($147.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.79) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.16) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £106.54 ($130.55).
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %
AZN opened at £107.20 ($131.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £166.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a 12 month high of £112.90 ($138.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,965.42.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.