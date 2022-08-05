AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AZN. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.72%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
