Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.31

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.36. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 66,921 shares trading hands.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). On average, equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astria Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Astria Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

