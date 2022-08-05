Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.31

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.36. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 66,921 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). On average, equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
