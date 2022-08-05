Atari Token (ATRI) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Atari Token has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $4,264.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00131549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Atari Token Coin Profile

Atari Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.

Buying and Selling Atari Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

