ATI (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

ATI Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:ATI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 132,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,583. ATI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -733.25 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 39.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $667,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

