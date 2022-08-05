Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $5,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

