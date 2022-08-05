Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $38.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.16.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

