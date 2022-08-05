Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.16.

Atlassian Trading Up 11.2 %

Atlassian stock traded up $25.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.24. 164,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average is $242.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

