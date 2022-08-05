Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.50 to $5.60 EPS.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

