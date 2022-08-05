Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atomera Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Atomera has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

