Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Atomera Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Atomera has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.13.
In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
