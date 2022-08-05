Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,548.64

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,548.64 ($18.98) and traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.21). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.33), with a volume of 96,949 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £117.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,871.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 973.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,542.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Audioboom Group

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin bought 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($23,920.60). In other news, insider Stuart Last purchased 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £9,987.60 ($12,238.21). Also, insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($23,920.60). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,003,053.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

