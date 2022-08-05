Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.3 %
AUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,856. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
