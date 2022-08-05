Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.3 %

AUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,856. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.