Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 222,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.