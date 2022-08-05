Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.
Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40.
AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
