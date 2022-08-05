Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 40,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 247,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$61.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanti Energy Inc acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 69,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

