Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 3.7%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 40,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 247,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Avanti Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.92.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Avanti Energy Company Profile

Avanti Energy Inc acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 69,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

